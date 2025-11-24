Upbit Eyes Nasdaq IPO After Naver Merger, Say Reports

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) South Korean Crypto Exchange Parent Eyes US Market with Potential IPO

Dunamu, the parent company of South Korea's leading cryptocurrency trading platform Upbit, is preparing to enter the United States market through a significant corporate move. Following its imminent merger with Naver, one of South Korea's most influential tech giants, Dunamu is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, signaling its ambitions to expand its global footprint.

The merger, which could be finalized as early as this week, has garnered attention from local media outlets. Reports indicate that Dunamu and Naver will hold separate board meetings to approve the deal, with plans to unveil their post-merger strategies shortly thereafter. This move aligns with Dunamu's aspirations to tap into the extensive US capital markets, leveraging the high-growth potential of the crypto sector to attract international investors.

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyung-seok addressing the APEC CEO Summit in October. Source: YouTube

Upbit remains South Korea's most popular crypto trading platform, with recent trading volumes reaching approximately $2.1 billion in a single day. This volume closely rivals that of Bullish, a US-based exchange that conducted an IPO in August. Such robust trading activity underscores the strategic value of Dunamu's potential US listing, which could offer Wall Street exposure to a highly dynamic crypto market that often exhibits unique, independent price movements from global counterparts.

Strategic Merger with Naver and Stablecoin Initiatives

In September, reports indicated that Naver Financial - the fintech arm of Naver - might acquire Dunamu through a share exchange, pending approval from respective boards. Naver, often dubbed the“Google of South Korea,” operates a broad ecosystem that includes search engines, email services, blogs, mapping, and mobile payments. Such integration could bolster Dunamu's capabilities and accelerate its expansion into the crypto and stablecoin spaces.

Naver is also exploring the launch of a local currency stablecoin, aligning with South Korea's move toward permitting won-backed stablecoins, initially via banks. Regulatory authorities are expected to scrutinize the merger closely, particularly regarding potential market dominance or monopolistic concerns.

US Crypto IPOs in a Favorable Environment

This year has seen a surge of initial public offerings from crypto firms in the US, reflecting a relatively welcoming regulatory environment. Notable examples include Gemini, Bullish, and eToro, which have all gone public amid fluctuating markets. Furthermore, Circle Internet Group achieved substantial success with its June IPO, with a debut valuation of $18 billion, illustrating investor appetite for crypto-oriented companies.

