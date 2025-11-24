Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies And Comfortable Outdoor Conditions

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for November 25. Expect a calm, clear day with temperatures between 17°C and 29°C. Plan your day with this detailed update!

Hyderabad is expected to have a calm and steady day on November 25. The weather will stay mostly clear, making it a comfortable day for regular outdoor activities.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 17°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will warm up but stay manageable.

The real feel temperature is expected to be around 30°C. This slight rise is due to local conditions, so it may feel a little warmer than the actual reading during the middle of the day.

On November 25, the sun will rise at around 6:26 am and set at about 5:39 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight to work with.

Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze should help balance the afternoon warmth and keep the day pleasant overall.