Total Roof Solutions Shares Key Signs That It's Time For A Roof Replacement

McDonough, GA - November 24, 2025 - Total Roof Solutions, a trusted roofing contractor serving metro Atlanta, is helping homeowners recognize when it's time for a roof replacement. As fall continues and homeowners prepare their properties for the colder months ahead, the company is offering free roof replacement estimates to ensure families aren't caught off guard by failing roofing systems.

Many homeowners delay replacing their roofs until major problems arise, such as leaks or visible structural damage. However, waiting too long can lead to higher repair costs and potential interior damage. Total Roof Solutions wants to raise awareness about the early warning signs that a roof may be nearing the end of its lifespan.

“A roof doesn't have to collapse to be ready for replacement,” said a spokesperson for Total Roof Solutions.“We often find that homeowners are dealing with recurring issues like leaks or energy loss, not realizing their roof is the underlying cause. Our free estimates are a simple way to assess what your home really needs.”

Top Signs You May Need a Roof Replacement:



Your roof is 15–20+ years old

Shingles are curling, cracking, or missing

Dark streaks or moss growth are visible

Frequent leaks or water stains inside the home

Rising energy bills due to poor insulation Sagging areas or soft spots on the roof surface

Total Roof Solutions provides honest evaluations and clear estimates, helping homeowners determine whether repairs are sufficient or if a full replacement is more cost-effective in the long run. The company uses high-quality materials and offers financing options to make the process more manageable for homeowners.

Homeowners in McDonough, Atlanta, and surrounding communities are encouraged to schedule a free roof replacement estimate this fall. To learn more or book a consultation, visit .

About Total Roof Solutions

Total Roof Solutions is a family-owned roofing company serving greater Atlanta and surrounding areas. Founded with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in roof repairs, replacements, and maintenance services for both residential and commercial properties. Known for their integrity, professionalism, and expertise, Total Roof Solutions continues to be a trusted choice for Georgia residents seeking top-quality roofing solutions.