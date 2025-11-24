Rachel Carey

Senior Lecturer in Food Systems, The University of Melbourne

I'm a Senior Lecturer in Food Systems in the School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences (SAFES) in the Faculty of Science at the University of Melbourne. I'm a specialist in the governance of resilient and sustainable food systems and food policy. Specific areas of interest include the resilience of food systems to shocks and stresses, city region food systems, urban agriculture, local food policy and food systems planning. I have a PhD from the University of Manchester and an MSc Food Policy (with distinction) from the Centre for Food Policy, City University, London.

2010–2015 Research fellow, Deakin University



2010 City University, London, MSc Food Policy (with distinction)

1998 University of Manchester, UK, PhD 1995 University of Manchester, UK, MSc Cognitive Science

