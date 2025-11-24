$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-24 07:05:42
  Associate Professor of International Business and Entrepreneurship, Macquarie University
Associate Professor Meena Chavan is an international business scholar at Macquarie Business School whose research examines how entrepreneurship, culture and global mobility shape economic and social outcomes. Her research charts new directions at the interface of business, government and societal issues and explores the interplay of macro, micro and meso factors. Her work spans immigrant, Indigenous, refugee and digital-platform entrepreneurial ecosystems, with a focus on how global networks, cross-border capabilities and cultural capital drive internationalization. She has published in leading journals including Academy of Management Discoveries, International Marketing Review and International Migration, and her current projects explore geo political issues in global trade, divestments, digital platform firms, sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems, and the role of diaspora communities in global trade.


