3 Dramatic Ways Solo Sikoa Vs Penta Could End On WWE RAW With Shocking Interference

Solo Sikoa and Penta collide on WWE RAW, but outside forces may decide the finish.

One possible outcome sees Solo Sikoa walking away victorious thanks to the involvement of his faction, My Family Tree. The group may not appear at ringside initially, but their presence could be felt in the closing stages. As Penta looks to gain momentum, MFTs could storm the arena, launching an attack that leaves the Lucha star vulnerable.

This distraction would allow Solo to secure the win. The finish would also tie into Solo's ongoing history with John Cena, whom he defeated at Crown Jewel two years ago. With Cena still seeking revenge, WWE could use this moment to set up a clash between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, giving The Champ a chance to finally settle the score.

Another scenario involves The Judgment Day stepping in to derail Penta's progress. After suffering a humiliating loss to Penta, John Cena, and Sheamus on RAW the previous week, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh would be eager to strike back. Their interference could come late in the match, with Dominik distracting the referee while Balor and McDonagh attack Penta.

This chaos would open the door for Solo to capitalize and pin his opponent. Such a finish would reignite tensions between Penta and Balor, setting the stage for another showdown on RAW the following week.

The third possible finish flips the script, giving Penta the victory. WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee could rush to his aid if both The Judgment Day and MFTs attempt to corner him. Their intervention would neutralize the outside threats, allowing Penta to focus on Solo and secure the win.

While Penta does not share a direct storyline with John Cena, this outcome could lead to WWE booking him against Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. A win over Cena would provide a major push for the 40‐year‐old star, elevating him further in the company's plans.