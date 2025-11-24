403
Billione Mobility Adopts Netradyne's AI Technology To Enhance Safety For Its Electric Fleet
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 24, 2025: Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced that BillionE Mobility, a leader in India's electric mobility-as-a-service (e-MaaS) business, has adopted its Driverâ€¢i platform. The deployment will equip BillionE Mobility's growing electric fleet with advanced AI-powered tools to enhance driver performance, improve safety, and optimize fleet operations.
This partnership highlights a growing trend in the EV sector: leveraging advanced telematics to maximize fleet efficiency and safety. BillionE will utilize the full capabilities of the Driver*i platform to gain a complete view of its fleet operations, moving beyond simple in-cab alerts to an extensive, data-driven safety and coaching program.
India's EV revolution is redefining mobility, and at BillionE, we believe safety and efficiency must go hand in hand," said Sanjeev Kulkarni, CEO, BillionE Mobility. "While our Ashok Leyland electric fleet came equipped with Netradyne's in-cab alerts, we quickly saw the need to go beyond basic notifications. To truly empower our drivers and unlock operational excellence, we've adopted Netradyne's advanced AI and analytics capabilities platform. He further added, "With airport ground support as a strategic focus area, we also plan to introduce AI-enabled driver monitoring and coaching to strengthen ground-movement safety for passengers and staff."
Driver*i provides real-time data analysis and in-depth insights into driver behavior by analyzing 100% of the driving time. This provides real-time in-cab alerts for risks such as distracted driving and tailgating, while also capturing positive driving behavior. For fleet managers, it delivers actionable insights, near real-time video on demand, and a complete picture of driver performance, which is crucial for managing electric vehicle fleets effectively.
Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President - EMEA & APAC Business at Netradyne, said, "This partnership is a perfect example of two innovators coming together. BillionE Mobility is redefining fleet operations in the electric era by putting safety and efficiency at the core. Their decision to adopt the Driverâ€¢i platform reflects a clear understanding that in the electric era, safety and efficiency are deeply intertwined. We're proud to support their vision with technology that helps reduce risk, improve performance, and advance the future of sustainable mobility in India."
About Netradyne:
Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for fleet management and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations.
Netradyne sets the standard among transportation technology companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety, with an industry-leading 25+ billion miles vision-analyzed for risk and an industry-first driver scoring system that reinforces safe behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, UK and Bangalore.
About BillionE Mobility:
BillionE Mobility, a leader in India's electric mobility-as-a-service (e-MaaS) business. BillionE Mobility's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment. BillionE Mobility delivers electric buses and trucks engineered for efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Using a modular approach, BillionE customize solutions to meet customers' specific needs, providing everything from electric vehicles and charging infrastructure to smart telematics and fleet management systems.
