PM Modi Exhorts Developed Countries At G20 To Deliver Climate Finance & Tech To Developing Economies

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined six new initiatives for G20 cooperation and urged developed countries to deliver timely and affordable climate finance and technology to developing economies.

He participated in the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg.

Speaking at the Opening Session on 'Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth,' the Prime Minister appreciated the group's work on skilled migration, tourism, food security, AI, digital economy, innovation and women's empowerment.

Emphasizing the need for new development frameworks that balance growth with environmental sustainability, he said that India's civilizational philosophy of 'Integral Humanism' offered a holistic approach linking human well-being, society and nature.

Prime Minister Modi proposed six key G20-led initiatives to strengthen global cooperation across security, health, development and sustainability.

These include a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus to coordinate international action against drug trafficking and terror financing.

A G20 Global Healthcare Response Team made up of medical experts from member nations for rapid deployment during health emergencies.

He also announced the G20 Africa Skills Multiplier, which aims to train one million certified instructors to support Africa's growing workforce.

To preserve and promote traditional knowledge, he suggested creating a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository.

Further, the G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership would make satellite data from G20 space agencies available to developing nations for agriculture, fisheries and disaster management.

Finally, the Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative seeks to boost recycling, urban mining and second-life battery solutions to build resilient and sustainable mineral supply chains.

During the session on disaster risk reduction and climate action, the Prime Minister endorsed continued work on the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group initiated by India and stressed a 'development-centric' approach to resilience, citing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

He highlighted the role of millets in nutrition and sustainability and said the Deccan Principles on Food Security, adopted under India's presidency, could guide future global food systems cooperation.

Calling for greater representation of the Global South in global governance, he said the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G20 member during the New Delhi Summit was a major milestone, and that this spirit of inclusiveness must continue across international platforms.

