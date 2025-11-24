Readybid Announces Automated Renewal Scheduler To Modernize Annual Hotel RFP Cycles

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2025 6:56 am - The Automated Renewal Scheduler underscores ReadyBid's dedication to transforming static, manual sourcing processes into intelligent, automated workflows that deliver measurable value to enterprise clients.

San Diego, CA - 24 November 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry's most trusted hotel RFP tool and hotel procurement platform, has launched its Automated Renewal Scheduler, a major enhancement designed to modernize the timing, planning, and execution of annual hotel RFP cycles for global enterprises. This innovation supports travel managers who manage thousands of property renewals and need a more structured, automated approach to annual hotel sourcing.

The Automated Renewal Scheduler allows organizations to predefine renewal timelines, trigger hotel bidding events automatically, and set tailored reminders for both internal teams and hotel suppliers. This ensures that the renewal phase begins on time, remains compliant with procurement policy, and avoids sourcing delays that often lead to rate inconsistencies or missed deadlines.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that many corporations struggle with manual renewal planning because of the sheer volume of properties and the complexity of global travel programs. He stated that ReadyBid's scheduler solves this issue by giving procurement teams a reliable automation engine that governs timing, compliance, and communication throughout the entire renewal cycle.

The scheduler integrates seamlessly with ReadyBid's hotel RFP solution and hotel sourcing tool, enabling organizations to distribute updated hotel RFP templates, initiate bid requests, monitor supplier responses, and finalize renewed agreements within a single digital workflow. This ensures consistency across all locations and supports stronger rate governance.

With smarter automation, the renewal process becomes more predictable and more efficient, reducing administrative burden and improving negotiation outcomes. Corporate travel management teams benefit from a structured and transparent framework that elevates long-term hotel procurement planning.

