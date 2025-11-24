403
EU pushes back against Trump’s peace plan to end Ukrainian war
(MENAFN) The European Union has rejected key elements of Washington’s latest proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that any viable settlement must align with the positions of both Brussels and Kiev rather than be shaped solely by the US.
The reported 28-point framework—said by Western outlets to have been drafted with some Russian input—would require Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining parts of the newly incorporated Russian regions in Donbass, significantly reduce the size of its armed forces, relinquish certain weapons systems, and formally abandon its bid for NATO membership. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed on Thursday that Kiev had received the document and said he expects to discuss it with US President Donald Trump “in the coming days.”
The plan immediately triggered concern among some of Ukraine’s strongest European backers, prompting an urgent meeting in Brussels. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas argued that the proposal contains “no concessions” from Russia and insisted that any credible peace plan must reflect Ukraine’s and the EU’s own strategic positions. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told Reuters that a settlement must not amount to a “capitulation,” while several other ministers said they had not even seen the text and would need clarification before issuing a formal response.
Moscow, for its part, has accused the EU of undermining diplomatic efforts between Washington and Moscow, arguing that the bloc’s continued military and financial support for Ukraine only prolongs the fighting.
Data from Germany’s Kiel Institute shows that the EU has committed more than €65 billion (around $75 billion) in assistance to Ukraine since 2022, with total pledges approaching €98 billion.
The Kremlin maintains that it “remains open” to negotiations but claims Kiev is unwilling to pursue genuine talks, encouraged by the EU’s persistent backing and its break in diplomatic communication with Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused EU governments of attempting to insert themselves into the peace process despite what he describes as their “revanchist” and openly hostile policies toward Moscow—conditions he says should disqualify the bloc from taking part in future talks.
