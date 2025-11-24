Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-Independent Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Constellation Industry Research Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-Independent Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Constellation Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global navigation satellite system (GNSS)-independent positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) constellation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. Valued at $2.54 billion in 2024, the market is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. Forecasts indicate continued robust expansion, with expectations of the market reaching $4.87 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

This surge is primarily fueled by an increasing reliance on secure navigation, the rising threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, and a growing demand for precise timing in critical infrastructures such as defense and aerospace, along with transportation and communications.

The projected growth is propelled by LEO-based PNT satellite deployments, the rise of autonomous vehicles, the need for reliable urban and maritime navigation, and increasing government investments in GNSS-independent systems. Key technologies influencing the market include advancements in LEO/MEO satellites, quantum navigation systems, AI integration, and developments in resilient timing solutions.

Cyber threats, notably hacking and spoofing, are major catalysts for this market's expansion. As digital networks and critical infrastructures face increased threats, the demand for secure PNT systems that withstand signal compromise is critical. Highlighting this, the Australian Signals Directorate reported a notable 23% rise in cybercrime incidents during 2022-23, emphasizing the urgent need for resilient solutions.

Noteworthy market developments include TrustPoint's launch of a PNT Microsatellite Constellation in April 2023, designed for applications where traditional signals falter. These deliver precision positioning with low-latency, making them suitable for defense and autonomous technology. Additionally, Septentrio N.V. and Xona Space Systems announced a June 2023 collaboration to produce an experimental receiver using Xona's LEO-based signals, enhancing critical PNT capabilities.

Leading companies in this burgeoning sector include RTX Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Thales S.A., and OneWeb Ltd., among others. These firms are at the forefront of developing advanced solutions critical for maintaining robust navigation and timing services.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share as of 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing area moving forward. The comprehensive analysis covers key countries such as the USA, China, and Europe, each contributing significantly to the market dynamics.

However, rapid changes in trade relations and global tariffs pose challenges, with recent disputes impacting the aerospace and defense sectors by inflating costs for crucial materials like titanium and carbon fiber. Companies are adapting by diversifying supply chains and negotiating waivers to mitigate these impacts.

The GNSS-independent PNT constellation market encompasses a wide array of technologies, from terrestrial systems to space-based solutions, addressing the needs across defense, aviation, maritime, and automotive sectors. Detailed market research reports provide critical insights, enabling entities to navigate the evolving market landscape effectively.

Markets Covered: By Technology (Terrestrial, Space-Based, Quantum, Inertial, Other Technologies), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application (Defense, Aviation, Maritime, Automotive, Critical Infrastructure, Other Applications), End-User (Government, Commercial, Military, Other End-Users).

Subsegments: Terrestrial (e.g., Loran, Enhanced Loran), Space-Based Satellites (LEO, MEO, GEO, Hybrid), Quantum Technologies (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Gravimeters), Inertial Systems (SINS, RLG, FOG, MEMS INS), Other Technologies (Visual Odometry, Magnetic, Acoustic Navigation, Hybrid Multi-Sensor).

Companies Mentioned: RTX Corporation, General Dynamics, Honeywell, BAE Systems, Safran, Thales, Equinix, Trimble, Adtran, Iridium Communications, Spirent Communications, OneWeb, Telehouse, HawkEye 360, UrsaNav, NextNav, Locata, Hoptroff London, Satelles, OPNT B.V. Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

