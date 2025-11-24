WMGB Home Improvement Partners With DTE Energy To Help Michigan Homeowners Save On Heating Costs
WMGB is adding to the savings by offering 15% off home performance projects through December 15, 2025.
The DTE program offers multiple rebates on a single home, with total savings reaching up to $6,000 per residence. These rebates can be applied to various energy-efficient upgrades that help reduce heating costs and improve home comfort during Michigan's cold winter months.
"We're excited to work with DTE Energy to bring these significant savings to Michigan homeowners," said Emily Cowan, Vice President & Managing Partner at WMGB Home Improvement. "This partnership allows us to help families make their homes more comfortable while taking advantage of these substantial rebates. With time running short before winter, we're encouraging homeowners to act now to secure these valuable incentives."
The rebate program covers a range of home improvement projects focused on energy efficiency and heating optimization. WMGB Home Improvement is ready to assist homeowners in navigating the rebate process and completing qualifying upgrades before the winter season.
Interested homeowners are encouraged to contact WMGB Home Improvement to take advantage of these significant savings before the opportunity expires.
For more information about the DTE rebate program and qualifying home improvements, visit WMGB Home Improvement at , or call (616) 319-0080.
About WMGB Home Improvement:
WMGB Home Improvement specializes in residential home improvement services, including insulation, replacement windows, and replacement doors, helping Western Michigan homeowners enhance their properties' comfort, efficiency, and value. As a trusted partner in the community, WMGB is committed to delivering quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.
