Jordan Participates In 11Th Mediterranean Beekeeping Forum In Italy

Amman, November 23 (Petra) – Jordan, represented by the Jordanian Beekeepers Association (JBA), took part in the 11th Mediterranean Beekeeping Forum (MBF), organized by the organization APIMED, held in Foligno, Italy, under the theme: "Mediterranean Beekeeping: Strategies and Procedures for Sustainable Beekeeping and Production."The three-day event addressed the beekeeping sector, its applications, and technology integration, as well as Jordan's adoption of technology in beekeeping and honey production on a global scale.In a statement Sunday, JBA head, Muath Kazem, stated the forum is an "important" platform for dialogue and exchange of expertise among beekeepers in Mediterranean countries.Beekeepers, their networks, and associations meet to discuss the best beekeeping practices, review the latest scientific research, and connect with research centers to find solutions to the challenges facing the sector, he pointed out.Kazem added that this year's forum focused on the increasing threats to this sector, emergence of new predators, and climate change, as well as the intensive use of agricultural pesticides.The event addressed the development of the beekeeping sector in Jordan, the difficulties facing them in the honey production process, highlighting the "promising opportunities that can be leveraged to enhance the sector's sustainability."Reviewing the JBA's role in developing the beekeeping sector, he referred to a slew of "important" initiatives and activities, which focused on organizing the first Jordanian Honey Festival in July of this year.In this context, he cited establishment of a women's committee to support and empower female beekeepers economically, and a committee inception for young beekeepers to develop skills of the next generation under their participation in global forums and events.The forum sessions also called for building a multi-stakeholder alliance that comprises beekeepers, researchers, governments and international organizations, to develop comprehensive strategies that promote the sustainability of the beekeeping sector in the region.