Geneva Round Of Talks On Ukraine Very Constructive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 23 (Kuna) -- Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak hailed as "very constructive" the mood and atmosphere of the new round of multilateral talks on Ukraine crisis which kicked off in Geneva on Sunday.
In a post on his X account, Yermak explained that the Ukrainian delegation appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already begun its work in Switzerland.
The team held its first meeting with the national security advisors of the leaders of the United Kingdom France and Germany with further talks planned throughout the day including a session with the US delegation, he noted.
He stressed that delegations are working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.
For his part President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed optimism regarding the progress of the discussions saying that "It is good that diplomacy has been reinvigorated and that the conversation can be constructive."
In his own post on X, he said, "The Ukrainian and American teams as well as the teams of our European partners are in close contact" expressing hope that there will be a result, the bloodshed will be stopped and that the war will never be reignited.
"I am awaiting the results of today's talks and hope that all participants will be constructive. We all need a positive outcome," Zelenskyy said.
Earlier today, the US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at the U.S. Mission in Geneva to take part in the talks with a high-level Ukrainian counterpart.
The negotiations focus on examining U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. (end)
