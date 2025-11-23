Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dar Souad Al-Sabah Publishes Al-Sheikhan By Sheikha Dr. Souad Al-Sabah


2025-11-23 09:03:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- As part of its ongoing historical documentation series, Dar Souad Al-Sabah for Culture and Creativity has released a new book by Sheikha Dr. Souad Mohammad Al-Sabah titled "Al-Sheikhan", featuring the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Deputy Ruler from 1950 to 1961.
The 460-page book is issued in seven chapters and enriched with a collection of photos and documents, publishing house said in a statement on Sunday.
The publisher is currently participating in the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair.
The fair was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, coincides with Kuwait's selection as the 2025 Capital of Arab Culture and Media.
The event runs until November 29 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

