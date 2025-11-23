403
Dar Souad Al-Sabah Publishes Al-Sheikhan By Sheikha Dr. Souad Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- As part of its ongoing historical documentation series, Dar Souad Al-Sabah for Culture and Creativity has released a new book by Sheikha Dr. Souad Mohammad Al-Sabah titled "Al-Sheikhan", featuring the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Deputy Ruler from 1950 to 1961.
The 460-page book is issued in seven chapters and enriched with a collection of photos and documents, publishing house said in a statement on Sunday.
The publisher is currently participating in the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair.
The fair was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, coincides with Kuwait's selection as the 2025 Capital of Arab Culture and Media.
The event runs until November 29 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref. (end)
