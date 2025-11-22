Skyports' DXV Vertiport Reaches Topping-Out Milestone Ahead Of 2026 Launch In Dubai

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) World's first commercial vertiport DXV reaches 'topping-out' construction milestone

November 22, 2025 by David Edwards

Skyports Infrastructure, a developer of vertiport infrastructure for the advanced air mobility industry, and Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), have reached a pivotal milestone in the construction of the“DXV” vertiport, conducting the ceremonial“topping-out” ceremony to celebrate the building reaching its highest point.

The world's first commercial vertiport,“DXV”, located adjacent to Dubai International Airport, is now 60 percent complete, with construction running on schedule for planned completion for Q1 2026. Post launch the vertiport will cater to flights with Joby Aviation's S4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with commercial services planned in 2026.

The vertiport will be the central node of Skyports' and RTA's Dubai Vertiport Network (the world's first), with further network nodes in collaboration with different developers in Dubai.

As the central node in the vertiport network DXV is designed for high capacity, being able to facilitate 42,000 aircraft movements and serve approximately 170,000 passengers per year.

The facility features two take-off and landing areas, alongside all the technologies and facilities to accommodate eVTOL flights, such as fast-charging infrastructure and safety equipment specified to the highest global aviation standards. It can also accommodate conventional helicopter traffic.

The terminal spans four floors with a footprint of 3,100m2, housing the main passenger terminal alongside central operations for the vertiport. The passenger terminal has been designed to provide a frictionless passenger experience, incorporating automated electronic check-in, advanced security screening, a premium lounge and briefing rooms.

The development includes a multi-deck car park, ensuring seamless transfers between air and ground transport. It is also a short walk from the Emirates metro station, supporting onward intermodal connectivity.

The topping out ceremony was attended by Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports; Bonny Simi, COO, Joby Aviation and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure, said:“vertiports are central to the success of Advanced Air Mobility. With DXV reaching this pivotal milestone, and further vertiport locations now confirmed with some of the UAE's most prestigious landlords, we're seeing AAM history in the making.

“Dubai is gearing up to be the first city in the world to make commercial AAM a reality, and it's an honour to be playing a part in facilitating ultra-fast, zero-emission travel that will revolutionise the way that people move and navigate through urban areas.”

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA, said:“The progress achieved at the vertiport near Dubai International Airport marks a defining moment in our journey toward launching the world's first aerial taxi service.

“This milestone reflects Dubai's commitment to transforming mobility through innovation, efficiency, and seamless integration across all modes of transportation. Our objective is not only to introduce a new mode of transport, but to enhance the customer experience, offering faster, safer, and more seamless journeys across the city.

“With the support of our partners, and under the guidance of our leadership, we are developing an advanced mobility ecosystem that strengthens Dubai's position as a global pioneer in future transport.”