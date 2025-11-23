Enduring Charm Of Al Ain Heritage And Culture

MENAFN - Asdaf News) By: Samar Yahya

Have you ever been to Al Ain in the UAE? Al Ain, the ancient Oasis, is such a special place filled with history and cultural values. A visit to Al Ain Oasis gives visitors the chance of an immersive look into Al Ain's deep cultural roots and natural heritage, with a focus on three main sites: the UNESCO-listed Al Ain Oasis, the historic Al Ain National Museum, and the vibrant Al Qattara Handicrafts Centre.

Al Ain Oasis, The Palm Paradise Sustained by Originality

Over 4000 years of history, 1,200 hectares, and more than 147,000 date palms, Al Ain Oasis is the largest oasis in the UAE and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2011. Representing a remarkable embodiment of sustainable cultivation life. What makes Al Ain Oasis truly unique and distinguished is its unique multi-layered ecosystem and biodiversity, which allows sunlight to filter through the taller date palms to the layer of fruit trees, and finally to the ground layer of fodder crops, approximately 100 different plant species.

Al Ain Oasis uses the irrigation system, 'Falaj', another outstanding system, where the longevity of the oasis is entirely attributed to this ancient Falaj system, dating back 3000 years, where water is directed from the mountain to the palm groves, ensuring an equal flow of water through the open channels extended in the oasis.

Al Ain National Museum

Another charm in Al Ain is the National Museum, the UAE's oldest museum. Founded in 1969 and opened in 1971. The Museum attracts visitors to a deep dive into the region's archaeology and anthropology. Al Ain National Museum, which has been under renovation since 2018, and reopened to the public last October, hosts two major wings: the Archaeology Wing, which shows artifacts that trace human settlement in the area thousands of years back, the stone age through the late Islamic period, and from the famous Hili Archaeological Park, and detailed exhibits on the ancient Falaj irrigation system, providing concrete evidence of early civilizations and trade links in the region.

The second wing is the Applied Anthropology Wing, with its focus on the recent past, providing a vivid portrayal of traditional Emirati life and culture, featuring historical photographs and displaying traditional clothing, jewellery, and insights into daily activities.

Al Qattara Arts Center Celebrating Heritage and Handicrafts

One more charm when visiting Al Ain is Al Qattara Arts Center, which dates back years, preserving the UAE's intangible cultural heritage. Al Qattara Arts Center is known as a dynamic hub of production with its equipped studios and workshops dedicated to teaching and practicing traditional arts, including Arabic calligraphy, pottery, drawing, and music.

Recently, Al Qattara Arts Center has hosted Heritage and Handicrafts Festival from November 1-20 that showcased the finest examples of Emirati handicrafts, offering a vital platform for local artisans, where visitors enjoyed watching the process of creating objects such as traditional Khous, weaving, and Talli embroidery, keeping these skills alive for new generations.

