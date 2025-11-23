Russians Attack Car In Kherson With Drone, Two People Injured
“At approximately 1:10 p.m., Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 73-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffered concussions, explosive and closed head injuries,” the report said.
It is noted that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.Read also: Two people killed and eight wounded in Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian attacks
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the morning shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a second victim, a 70-year-old woman, was reported.
