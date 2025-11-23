Russians Attack Car In Kherson With Drone, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 1:10 p.m., Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 73-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffered concussions, explosive and closed head injuries,” the report said.

It is noted that the victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of the morning shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a second victim, a 70-year-old woman, was reported.