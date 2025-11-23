403
US Lawmakers Demand Clintons Testify on Epstein Case
(MENAFN) James Comer, Chairman of the US House Oversight Committee, has called on former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to appear before Congress regarding the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Comer cautioned that ignoring the subpoenas issued earlier this year could result in significant repercussions for both individuals.
Epstein, who was convicted of sexual offenses in 2008, faced additional charges in 2019 for trafficking minors and operating a sex ring involving underage victims. Later that year, he was found dead while in a Manhattan jail cell.
A statement from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Friday indicated that Comer “sent a letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall [saying that they]… are required to comply with lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.”
He emphasized that the committee, including members from both the Republican and Democratic parties, “approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton” back in July.
Comer further warned, “Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be… grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”
According to the release, Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear on December 17, with Hillary Clinton expected the following day.
