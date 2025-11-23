Morning Shelling Of Kherson: Woman Injured
"Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipro district in the morning. A 79-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack," the report said.
It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with mine-blast and closed head injuries, post-concussion syndrome, and shrapnel wounds.
According to the Kherson City Military Administration, doctors are currently providing the victim with the necessary assistance and conducting additional examinations.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 69 out of 98 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson regio over the past day, killing four people and injuring eleven others.
