​​Ethereum (ETH) Price Update: Institutional Interest Builds But Market Awaits Clear Catalyst​

Ethereum (ETH) has seen shifting momentum this week as some signals of institutional interest clash with broader market caution.

​Recently, trader sentiment around Ethereum turned more upbeat, with data showing growing bullish activity despite the wider crypto market remaining in a state of fear.

​One of the latest headlines comes from a new report which highlighted that the proposed price target of $60,000.00 for ETH - promoted by Tom Lee - has been called into question by other analysts who argue that the assumptions behind the forecast, such as rapid real-world asset tokenisation, may not materialise as quickly as hoped.

​On the technical front, Ethereum's drop to the $3,060.00 in early November in the face of weak ETF flows and risk-off sentiment, reflected how quickly momentum can turn.

​But amidst the turbulence, there were signs of stabilisation as ETF outflows moderated, ETH and other major tokens were showing signs of consolidation near key support levels.

​In the near term, the battle for Ethereum appears to hinge on whether its institutional narrative holds up: will investment firms translate interest into substantial flows, and will on-chain fundamentals such as addresses and activity reflect that interest? If they do, ETH could regain traction. If not, the recent softness may persist until clearer catalysts emerge.

​Ether bearish case:

​While Ether remains below its 10 November high at $3,658.13, the August-to-November downtrend remains intact.

​For now traders seem happy to keep the ETH price around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $3.440.63 while waiting for a catalyst to either drive prices higher or lower.

​A fall through and daily chart close below the 11 November low at $3,405.00 may lead to the 7 November low at $3,195.04 being revisited and the early November low at $3,060.29 too.

​Ether bullish case:

​Were Ether to rise and close on a daily basis above its 10 November high at $3,658.13 and manage to break through its resistance zone which reaches to the 4 August high at $3,736.79, bullish momentum may take its price to the early November high at $3,916.58.

​Only a rise and daily chart close above the $3,916.58 peak may lead to the bulls pushing Ether towards the mid-to-late October highs at $4,252.99-to-$4,294.03.

Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

