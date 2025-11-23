Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Interior Meets With Chargé D'affaires Of US Embassy

2025-11-23 07:08:42
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force 'Lekhwiya' H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with HE Stephanie Altman Winans, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the United States of America in the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of mutual interest and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, particularly in the security and police fields, as well as ways to enhance and further develop this cooperation in a manner that serves their common interests.

The Peninsula

