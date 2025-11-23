Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Expanded Environmental Cooperation


2025-11-23 07:05:05
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Stella Kluth, to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries on environmental issues, including natural resource management, climate change adaptation, and support for green projects.
Suleiman underscored Jordan's commitment to strengthening international partnerships to support its sustainability programs and plans, while the Dutch Ambassador expressed her country's readiness to develop technical cooperation and exchange expertise to serve Jordan's environmental priorities.

Jordan News Agency

