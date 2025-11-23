Szymon Marciniak To Officiate Napoli-Qarabağ Clash

Szymon Marciniak To Officiate Napoli-Qarabağ Clash
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of the match, assisted by Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. Wojciech Mick will serve as the fourth official.
In the VAR booth, Dutch referee Paul van Boekel will oversee video review, with Croatian referee Ivan Bebek acting as AVAR.
The highly anticipated encounter will kick off on 25 November at 00:00 local time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
