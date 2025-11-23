403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bowers & Wilkins Introduce the New Px8 S2 McLaren Edition Headphones
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) A new chapter in the Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren partnership arrives with the launch of the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition – an evolution of the award-winning Px8 S2 wireless headphones.
Developed in collaboration with McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition unites Bowers & Wilkins’ acoustic expertise with McLaren’s design and engineering excellence.
The third headphone in the partnership has an elevated focus on performance, reflecting the shared values of McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins. It features the latest noise cancellation technology, effectively reducing unwanted sound without compromising musical clarity. Audio performance is enhanced by upgraded bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drive units with redesigned chassis, voice coil, suspension and magnet systems. Each driver is precisely angled towards the listener’s ears to ensure accurate imaging and stereo definition.
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren worked closely to weave McLaren’s design identity throughout, combining signature papaya accents with an Anthracite Grey finish. Subtle Speedmark details feature on the headband and earcups, while diamond-cut edges on the elliptical logo plates and soft Nappa leather across the headband and cushions complete the luxurious design.
Following the Pi8 McLaren Edition launch earlier this year, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition will be available to consumers from 19th November, combining their passion for high performance audio technology and their love for the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
“This exciting new edition of our exceptional Px8 S2 headphones perfectly celebrates our long-term partnership with McLaren and gives fans another industry-leading audio product showcasing McLaren’s design DNA to express their passion for their team.”
Giles Pocock, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Bowers & Wilkins
The Px8 S2 McLaren Edition will be available from 19 November via the Bowers & Wilkins website and selected retailers, priced at £729 / €829 / $899.
______________
Ends
Notes to editors:
A selection of high-resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press
Functionality and Battery
• As with all current Bowers & Wilkins headphones and earbuds, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition can be configured and controlled via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. Users can adjust noise-cancellation levels, monitor battery status, set wear sensor sensitivity and define their preferred operation for the Quick Action button. The latest app update also introduces an adjustable five-band EQ, allowing listeners to fine-tune and store bespoke sound settings.
• With up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition offers all-day performance, while a 15-minute quick charge provides up to seven additional hours of playback.
Technology
• The Px8 S2 McLaren Edition integrates Qualcomm’s aptX™ Adaptive 24/96 wireless technology and aptX Lossless, supported by Bowers & Wilkins-developed digital signal processing to deliver high-resolution 24-bit / 96kHz sound quality from leading streaming services.
A long-standing partnership bound by prestige and performance
• Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren have partnered to develop the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren’s supercars and Ultimate Series cars. The relationship is built on firm technical foundations and rooted in the brands’ shared values of delivering the highest levels of performance. More recently, the strategic long-term multi-year partnership was extended to see Bowers & Wilkins’ become McLaren's Official Audio Partner across McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
• Bowers & Wilkins’ pursuit of perfection, inspired by founder John Bowers, mirrors the unyielding precision and performance demanded in Formula 1 racing. The audio brand’s engineering team have worked closely with their counterparts at McLaren Automotive for more than a decade to create and optimise the audio systems found in McLaren cars since the launch of McLaren 540C in 2015, through to the McLaren W1, the company’s newest high-performance supercar.
• The audio system in the W1 features the latest advanced speaker technologies developed at the Bowers & Wilkins’ Southwater research and development centre, including the Continuum Cone, as found in the brand’s flagship 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers, making the partnership more than skin-deep, and rooted in both brands’ histories.
About McLaren Automotive:
McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is part of McLaren Group Holdings.
Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging over 60 years of history in authentic, racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.
The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same MTC campus that is also the home of McLaren Racing.
About McLaren Group Holdings:
Established in April 2025, McLaren Group Holdings Limited acts as the governance umbrella for CYVN’s portfolio and investments in the UK and guides the vision of its shareholder. CYVN Holdings is an advanced mobility operator and investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi.
McLaren Group Holdings oversees McLaren Automotive, recently combined with CYVN’s anchor investment in the UK, Forseven. The new Group also includes CYVN’s shareholding in McLaren Racing and the newly formed McLaren Licensing business.
With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.
Developed in collaboration with McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition unites Bowers & Wilkins’ acoustic expertise with McLaren’s design and engineering excellence.
The third headphone in the partnership has an elevated focus on performance, reflecting the shared values of McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins. It features the latest noise cancellation technology, effectively reducing unwanted sound without compromising musical clarity. Audio performance is enhanced by upgraded bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drive units with redesigned chassis, voice coil, suspension and magnet systems. Each driver is precisely angled towards the listener’s ears to ensure accurate imaging and stereo definition.
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren worked closely to weave McLaren’s design identity throughout, combining signature papaya accents with an Anthracite Grey finish. Subtle Speedmark details feature on the headband and earcups, while diamond-cut edges on the elliptical logo plates and soft Nappa leather across the headband and cushions complete the luxurious design.
Following the Pi8 McLaren Edition launch earlier this year, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition will be available to consumers from 19th November, combining their passion for high performance audio technology and their love for the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
“This exciting new edition of our exceptional Px8 S2 headphones perfectly celebrates our long-term partnership with McLaren and gives fans another industry-leading audio product showcasing McLaren’s design DNA to express their passion for their team.”
Giles Pocock, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Bowers & Wilkins
The Px8 S2 McLaren Edition will be available from 19 November via the Bowers & Wilkins website and selected retailers, priced at £729 / €829 / $899.
______________
Ends
Notes to editors:
A selection of high-resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press
Functionality and Battery
• As with all current Bowers & Wilkins headphones and earbuds, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition can be configured and controlled via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. Users can adjust noise-cancellation levels, monitor battery status, set wear sensor sensitivity and define their preferred operation for the Quick Action button. The latest app update also introduces an adjustable five-band EQ, allowing listeners to fine-tune and store bespoke sound settings.
• With up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge, the Px8 S2 McLaren Edition offers all-day performance, while a 15-minute quick charge provides up to seven additional hours of playback.
Technology
• The Px8 S2 McLaren Edition integrates Qualcomm’s aptX™ Adaptive 24/96 wireless technology and aptX Lossless, supported by Bowers & Wilkins-developed digital signal processing to deliver high-resolution 24-bit / 96kHz sound quality from leading streaming services.
A long-standing partnership bound by prestige and performance
• Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren have partnered to develop the high-performance audio systems found in McLaren’s supercars and Ultimate Series cars. The relationship is built on firm technical foundations and rooted in the brands’ shared values of delivering the highest levels of performance. More recently, the strategic long-term multi-year partnership was extended to see Bowers & Wilkins’ become McLaren's Official Audio Partner across McLaren Automotive and the McLaren Formula 1 Team.
• Bowers & Wilkins’ pursuit of perfection, inspired by founder John Bowers, mirrors the unyielding precision and performance demanded in Formula 1 racing. The audio brand’s engineering team have worked closely with their counterparts at McLaren Automotive for more than a decade to create and optimise the audio systems found in McLaren cars since the launch of McLaren 540C in 2015, through to the McLaren W1, the company’s newest high-performance supercar.
• The audio system in the W1 features the latest advanced speaker technologies developed at the Bowers & Wilkins’ Southwater research and development centre, including the Continuum Cone, as found in the brand’s flagship 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers, making the partnership more than skin-deep, and rooted in both brands’ histories.
About McLaren Automotive:
McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is part of McLaren Group Holdings.
Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging over 60 years of history in authentic, racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.
The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same MTC campus that is also the home of McLaren Racing.
About McLaren Group Holdings:
Established in April 2025, McLaren Group Holdings Limited acts as the governance umbrella for CYVN’s portfolio and investments in the UK and guides the vision of its shareholder. CYVN Holdings is an advanced mobility operator and investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi.
McLaren Group Holdings oversees McLaren Automotive, recently combined with CYVN’s anchor investment in the UK, Forseven. The new Group also includes CYVN’s shareholding in McLaren Racing and the newly formed McLaren Licensing business.
With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment