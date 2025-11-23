403
eXo Platform 7.1: The Open-Source, Sovereign Solution Redefining the User Experience
(MENAFN- eXo Platform) Paris, November 20, 2025 — eXo Platform, a leading provider of open-source, secure intranet, and digital workplace solutions, announces the release of eXo Platform 7.1; a version that puts user experience and seamless collaboration at the heart of its evolution.
After completely modernizing its technical foundation with eXo 7.0, eXo now introduces a more intuitive, higher-performing, and people-centered version.
“With eXo 7.1, we’ve moved from a modern, high-performance platform to a truly seamless and unified experience. The user is now at the center of digital collaboration,” explains Veronika Mazour Mestrallet, co-founder and CEO of eXo Platform.
A Human-Centered and Efficiency-Oriented Version
Built around four key areas, eXo 7.1 redefines how teams work and interact daily:
Documents: a redesigned management system with thumbnail and tree views, drag-and-drop folder import, offline mode, network drive connection, and more — making it possible to work anywhere, without interruption.
Productivity: a customized personal workspace, an intelligent unified search, a revamped and customizable app center, and access to quick actions and shortcuts for significant time savings.
Chat: richer, more interactive team communication powered by Matrix, with reactions, message replies, voice messages, push and sound notifications, and a full-screen mode.
Engagement: forum-style activity feeds, decentralized engagement campaigns, and quest gadgets to boost motivation and team cohesion.
A Modern, Interoperable, and Extensible Platform Focused on Real Use Cases
eXo 7.1 integrates the latest technologies in the field (JDK 21, Tomcat 10, Spring 6, Spring Boot 3.1, ElasticSearch 8.14.3, OnlyOffice 9.1, and more), enhancing stability, security, and compatibility.
Administrators now enjoy new customization options, advanced user management, and no-code configuration of authentication pages for complete platform control.
“Our clients today are looking for digital environments that are sovereign, interoperable, unified, and usage-centered. eXo 7.1 meets all these needs — whether for a modern intranet, a collaborative platform, a social network, or an employee portal — by combining technological innovation and user experience,” adds Veronika Mazour Mestrallet.
The Open-Source and Sovereign Alternative to Microsoft 365
By offering a European, ethical, and comprehensive alternative to Microsoft 365, eXo Platform reinforces its unique position in the digital workplace market.
Available in both Enterprise (EE) and Community (CE) editions — in private cloud, SecNumCloud, or on-premise — eXo 7.1 is designed for organizations seeking technological independence and sustainable collaborative experiences.
The 7.1 version is now available on the trial platform:
Learn more on our blog: eXo Platform 7.1 is released
About eXo Platform
For over 20 years, eXo Platform has been developing open-source, secure intranet, and digital workplace solutions, supporting clients in their digital transformation with a user-friendly, comprehensive, no-code, and secure platform designed to enhance the employee experience.
eXo Platform serves over one million users and numerous public and private organizations in France and abroad, including the Elysée (French presidential palace), Inria, the Occitanie region, Schiever, Airbus DS Airborne Solutions, Gilbert group, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs) and the US Department of Defense.
