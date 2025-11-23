403
Studio Marmi Brings the Art of Natural Stone to Kuwait’s Evolving Design Landscape
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, 22 November 2025: Studio Marmi, a specialist in premium natural stone, has officially launched operations in Kuwait, offering architects, designers, and homeowners direct access to a curated range of marble, quartzite, dolomite, granite, and crystal slabs sourced from Brazil, Italy, and other leading quarries worldwide.
Rooted in Italian craftsmanship and aligned with Kuwait’s architectural vision, Studio Marmi introduces a new level of refinement to the count’y’s construction and interior design sectors. The b’and’s mission is to bring timeless, sustainable, and high-performance stone materials to projects that define ’uwait’s modern identity.
With a showroom and distribution base in Ku’ait, Studio Marmi’s arrival gives the local market direct access to an exceptional portfolio of over 900 natural-stone sourced from leading quarries across Brazil, Italy, and other renowned stone-producing regions worldwide, including signature varieties such as Taj Mahal Quartzite, Azul Bahia Granite, Belvedere, and Titanium Gold, etc. Previously available only through overseas importers. The company also offers advanced finishing options, including polished, honed, leather, and soft-leather finishes, ensuring each project achieves the desired balance of beauty and durability.
A Timely Move in a Growing Kuwaiti Market
Recent research i’dicates that Kuwait’s natural-stone market is poised for steady growth between 2025 and 2029, driven by demand for high-quality materials across residential and commercial developments (6W Research).
Meanwhile, the construction-materials market overall is forecast to expand by nearly 7 percent annually through 2032 (GMI Research).
These figures reinforce a clear opportunity: Kuwaitis are seeking more refined, sustainable materials to elevate their homes, commercial spaces, and civic architecture, precisely where Studio Marmi positions its value.
About Studio Marmi
Studio Marmi Kuwait provides premium natural-stone solutions: marble, quartzite, dolomite, granite, and crystal. Sourced globally and finished to exacting standards. The brand combines Italian heritage, ethical sourcing, and technical expertise to deliver materials that embody both elegance and endurance.
