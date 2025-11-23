403
Artisan Italian gelato parlour Amorino opens first store in Sharjah
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) World-renowned artisan Italian gelato brand Amorino has officially opened its doors in City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah, marking the brand’s second UAE location alongside its popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah store in Dubai.
Famed globally for its signature rose-shaped gelato cones adorned with handmade gelato-filled macarons and chocolates, Amorino Sharjah offers 22 tempting flavours of gelato and sorbet made in Italy and free from artificial colouring or flavouring. Each flavour is crafted with carefully selected ingredients, including organic eggs and farm-fresh milk, ensuring the authentic taste of traditional Italian gelato.
Founded in 2002 by Italian childhood friends Cristiano Sereni and Paolo Benassi, Amorino opened its first store in the heart of Paris with the vision of sharing the true taste of Italian gelato. Their passion for quality and authenticity has since fueled remarkable global growth&nbs–;–
today, Amorino boasts over 255 stores across 18 countries, selling 12 gelato cones every minute and producing more than 3.5 million gelato-filled macarons by hand each year.
At Amorino Sharjah, guests can watch gelato artists sculpt each cone into Amo’ino’s iconic rose shape, choosing as many flavours as there are petals on the flower. For the finishing touch, customers can add a gelato-filled macaron or a Gianduiotto gelato chocolate to complete their creation. True to its philosophy, Amorino uses only high-quality, preservative-free ingredients, ensuring every scoop embodies artisanal excellence.
The menu features a wide array of classic and inventive flavours, including Stracciatella, Pistachio, Tiramisu, Madagascar Vanilla Bourbon, Alfonso Mango, Orange Cinnamon, Organic Lemon, White Chocolate Blueberry, Bio Chocolate Sorbet, Hazelnut, and Coconut, alongside limited-edition seasonal flavours available throughout the year. Amorino also offers gelato and sorbet in cones or cups of various sizes, includin’ kids’ portions and takeaway tubs (550ml and 1100ml).
Catering to diverse dietary preferences, Amorino offers a completely gluten-free range of gelato and sorbets, as well as vegan sorbets and cones.
Beyond its iconic gelato, Amorino’s menu also features decadent desserts and specialty beverages such as espresso fraèpès, affogatos, and custom-made milkshakes and sorbet drinks. Dessert lovers can also indulge in sundaes, Belgian waffles, and Frenchêcrêpes, each paired with Amo’ino’s signature gelato and toppings like crushed hazelnuts, caramel, and pistachios.
Amorino Sharjah is now open and welcoming guests in Al Zahia City Center and will soon be available for delivery via Deliveroo.
Amorino UAE is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and Al Zahia City Center, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily from 10am till 11pm.
