Samsung Internet Expands to PC With New Beta Program
Samsung brings its popular mobile browser to PC for the first time, unlocking a more fluid and connected experience across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the beta release of Samsung Internet for PC, expanding its popular mobile browser to desktop. Samsung Internet for PC delivers a seamless, connected browsing experience across Samsung devices and marks the first step toward Samsung Internet becoming a gateway to truly ambient AI across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.
“As we expand Samsung Internet to PC, we’re excited to invite users to shape the future of browsing with us,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “This beta program unlocks a more connected experience across mobile and PC, while setting the stage for more intelligent browsing experiences to come. Looking ahead, Samsung Internet’s capabilities will redefine how users interact with the web, evolving from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level.”
Seamless Experience Across Mobile and PC
Designed to bridge mobile and desktop, Samsung Internet for PC allows users to sync their browsing data, such as bookmarks and browsing history. Personal data is also synchronized with Samsung Pass, helping users sign in to websites or autofill profiles securely across devices. Additionally, users will now be prompted to resume browsing when switching between mobile devices and PC, enabling a more seamless, cross-device web experience.
As users move more fluidly between devices, Samsung Internet for PC also adds a new layer of intelligence powered by Galaxy AI, designed to make browsing smarter and more efficient. When logged into their Samsung Account, users can access some key Galaxy AI capabilities like Browsing Assist for instant webpage summarization and translation, helping them find the information they need faster.
Secure Browsing on Galaxy Devices
Samsung Internet for PC is built on Galaxy’s trusted foundation of privacy and security, ensuring users can embrace connected and intelligent browsing with confidence. Smart anti-tracking helps block third-party web tracker attempts to collect personal information, while the Privacy Dashboard lets users view and manage their protections in real time. Samsung Internet is designed for the future of browsing – bringing users safe, reliable and intelligent experiences that don’t compromise on security or trust.
A Smarter Browsing Future
Samsung Internet for PC will unlock even richer, more intuitive browsing experiences for users across the Galaxy ecosystem. This milestone advances Samsung’s vision for ambient AI, wherein AI is seamlessly integrated into everyday life. From proactively anticipating user needs to delivering personalized assistance, Samsung is laying the groundwork for a browser that evolves with its users and devices.
Availability
Samsung Internet for PC beta will be available to users of Windows 11 and Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) starting Oct. 30, 2025, in the United States and Korea, with plans for broader expansion to follow.
