Colliers’ survey insights: Real estate investment momentum in APAC and India to hold steady through 2026
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Gurgaon, 21s November 2025: Colliers has released its 2026 Global Investor Outlook report, revealing investors are re-entering global real estate markets with confidence, pursuing diversification across regions and segments. Based on Collie’s’ proprietary research and a global survey* of institutional investors, the report finds that market fundamentals are improving, liquidity is returning, and pricing expectations are normalizing. These trends are fuelling optimism for 2026, even as cost pressures and geopolitical risks remain.
Col’iers’ 2026 Colliers Global Investor Outlook – Asia Pacific Insights reveals a decisive shift in global capital towards Asia Pacific (APAC), as investors seek diversification and growth in a region that is leading global innovation and wealth creation.
Capital shifts to APAC as investors bet on growth potential
APAC-focused capital raising has surged over 130% since 2024, according to PERE, and now represents 11% of global fundraising in Q1-Q3 2025. Global investors are shifting allocations to APAC, drawn by the regio’’s dynamic growth, expanding middle class, and innovation potential. While established markets such as Japan, Australia and Singapore remain popular, emerging markets, particularly India, are gaining attention as destinations for higher returns.
With both domestic and international investors growing more active, 2026 is set for increased competition and higher transaction volumes across Asia Pacific. The region offers a diverse range of opportunities for investors, with markets including India presenting unique strengths and growth drivers.
India investment outlook: Capital flows to remain firm amid expanding opportunities
Global investors continue to view India as one of the most promising real estate destinations in APAC, seeking higher returns and scalable deployment of capital, particularly in land and developmental assets. Favourable demographics, a stable policy environment, and a positive economic outlook are keeping investor confidence high. Equity markets are further enhancing liquidity and creating alternate investment opportunities through REITs and IPOs, which are further fuelling cross-border participation in Indian real estate. Overall investors are actively evaluating and deploying capital across core and emerging asset classes, a trend likely to accelerate as institutional-grade stock deepens.
“Investments ’n India’s real estate sector have demonstrated remarkable resilience, underscoring the depth of the market and growing investor confidence. We foresee annual investments to the tune of USD 5-7 billion each in 2025 and 2026, driven by a balanced interplay of foreign and domestic investors. Indian real estate continues to benefit from structural demand levers such as robust domestic economic growth, rising urbanization, infrastructure augmentation, and rising consumption levels. As investors increasingly align with India’s long-term growth story, both domestic and offshore capital are expected to gain further momentum in the coming quarters. Overall investment sentiment remains optimistic, with expanding foreign investor participation, particularly from the US and Asia-Pacific regions, reflecting Ind’a’s continued appeal as a high-potential, resilient real estate mar”et.” Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Colliers India
Institutional investments in Indian real estate have remained resilient, totalling USD 4.3 billion during the first nine months of 2025, supported by steady momentum through the first three quarters. Driven by sustained investor confidence, the last quarter of the year is likely to see a pick-up in transaction closures, particularly in the office and residential segments. Together, these two segments are likely to contribute nearly 60% of t’e year’s total investments, driven by sustained occupier activity and a healthy supply pipeline. Overall, investment volumes for 2025 are projected to be at around USD 5-7 billion, a testament to t’e market’s depth and stability, even in the wake of global trade frictions.
“Building on the momentum o’ 2025, India’s real estate investment landscape is poised for a stronger 2026, underpinned by a robust demand across core assets and a deepening pipeline of institutional-grade supply. Office and residential segments will continue to dominate the investments, driving over half of the total inflows, while Industrial & Logistics segment will likely see renewed momentum. Amongst alternative assets, the data centres are likely to see increased investments, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and hyperscale demand. Cross-border capital will continue to remain a critical driver, as India consolidates its position as one of the emerging destinations for stable, long-term real estate investment in the”APAC region.” Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.
APAC highlights
As per the survey, 64% of regional investors expect an uplift from economic growth next year and nearly 60% are positive on liquidity and rental growth. Family offices and high-net-worth individuals, particularly are more active, especially in Hong Kong and Australia, capitalising on unique pricing opportunities.
Australia Strong fundamentals and political stability make Australia a top destination for international capital. Sydney and Melbourne are especially attractive for residential and industrial and logistics assets, while retail and office segments are also emerging as preferred choices.
Japan: Tokyo and Osaka remain leading destinations for cross-border investment, with the office segment most active and multifamily supported by urban migration. Domestic capital is expected to boost volumes, especially in core investments.
India: India is emerging as an attractive investment destination for core assets as well as alternatives owing to its steady performance, robust demand-supply momentum and significant long-term potential.
China: Domestic investors are focusing on income-producing assets such as rental housing, large malls, and data centres. Private buyers are targeting smaller office and hospitality deals, and senior housing in tier I cities is emerging as a promising theme.
Singapore: Continues to stand out as a core investment destination, supported by liquidity, transparency and strong fundamentals. Heightened competition is expected for data centre and prime office assets, alongside growing interest in value-add opportunities.
“Investors are changing gears. After a challenging period, capital is moving decisively toward stability and opportunity. Hands-on, controlled strategies and partnerships are driving value as the market regains its footing. Market fundamentals are improving, liquidity is returning and pricing expectations are normalising, fuelling optimism for 2026 despite ongoing cost pressures and geopolitical r”sks.”, said Sam Harvey-Jones, C’lliers’ Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific
Industrial & logistics segment leads investor focus while office and retail stage a comeback
Industrial & Logistics: The I&L segment remains a top priority for investors, with transaction activity surging in Australia and rising demand in India and Japan, fuelled by continued growth in e-commerce. Survey respondents highlight 'big b’x’ warehousing (27%) and last mile logistics (20%) as leading investment opportunities, while interest in cold storage logistics rose 2pps year-on-year to 5%.
Office: There is renewed interest in the APAC office market, driven by resilient demand and positive rental growth. Australia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea remain priority markets.
Retail: Confidence returns as su‘ply ‘righ’-sizes’ – Investors are shifting attention back to core, high-quality retail assets, which some now see as a safer bet than certain alternative segments. Neighbourhood centres and CBD/high-street retail are the preferred sub-segments, with 31% and 27% of survey respondents planning to allocate to these areas re pectively.
Data Centers: We see strong growth in Singapore, Australia, and India, with cross-border capital showing robu–t interest – 11% of survey respondents plan to deploy into the segment in APAC, only slightly behind the U.S. at 14%.
Residential: Residential segment is also likely to see higher volumes in 2026 driven by private equity fundings. Most investors are focusin’ on the region’s large cities with 87% of respondents highlighting a preference for major city locations.
Hospitality and student housing: The hospitality segment is benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism, with airlines expanding routes across APAC, and markets like Australia, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand amongst the main beneficiaries. Student housing is increasingly attracting capital, particularly in supply-constrained markets like Hong Kong.
*About the survey:
The Asia Pacific version of the 2026 Colliers Global Investor Outlook draws on the views of senior Colliers experts on the ground throughout the region, as well as the results of a comprehensive survey of almost 1,400 regional and global investor priorities and strategies analysed by Colliers’ industry-leading research tea .
