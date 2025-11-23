Taijul And Murad Guide Bangladesh To 2-0 Series Sweep

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 23 (IANS) Hasan Murad broke Ireland's stubborn resistance on the final day, securing Bangladesh's 217-run victory in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

Curtis Campher stood firm with an unbeaten 71 off 259 balls, and alongside Gavin Hoey, endured over 31 overs before Murad dismissed Hoey and No. 11 Matthew Humphreys with consecutive deliveries to seal a 2-0 series sweep.

Murad and Taijul Islam each claimed four wickets, but the standout moment of the match belonged to Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a century in his 100th Test. Taijul also reached a personal milestone, becoming the sixth left-arm spinner to pick up 250 Test wickets; he had earlier overtaken Shakib Al Hasan's 246 to become Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker. Play had also been briefly halted on the third day due to an earthquake.

Campher and Hoey batted with impressive calmness after lunch, stretching Bangladesh's frustration as they ensured Ireland survived 59.3 overs on the fifth day despite several moments of danger.

Campher displayed solid defence from the start, while Jordan Neill at the other end struck multiple boundaries, including a lofted six off Murad. Litton Das put down a chance when Neill was on 23, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz eventually beat Neill's forward push to disturb the stumps. Campher reached his fifty with a straight six and continued to resist with disciplined batting.

Ireland began the final day on 176 for 6, with four wickets in hand. Bangladesh's spinners made the most of friendlier conditions after their batters had used the surface during the morning session. Openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling fell early, leaving Harry Tector to anchor the scoring with a well-made 50 before he was caught by Mushfiqur, who held a tumbling catch.

Stephen Doheny survived three chances on 2, 13, and 14 before Taijul trapped him lbw for 15. Earlier, Bangladesh had declared on 297 for 4, powered by fifties from Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mominul Haque-who top-scored with 87-along with Mushfiqur's unbeaten 53, capping a memorable match for the 38-year-old.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 476 (Litton Das 128, Mushfiqur Rahim 106; Andy McBrine 6-109, Gavin Hoey 2-115) & 297/4 dec (Mominul Haque 87, Shadman Islam 78; Gavin Hoey 2-84, Jordan Neill 1-48) beat Ireland 265 (Lorcan Tucker 75, Jordan Neill 49; Taijul Islam 4-76, Khaled Ahmed 2-39) & 291 (Curtis Campher 71*, Harry Tector 50; Hasan Murad 4-44, Taijul Islam 4-104) by 217 runs.