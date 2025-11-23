403
EPAA prepares to launch the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced that preparations are fully underway for the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity (SICFAB), scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 February 2026 at Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid. The forum will bring together a wide range of international experts, researchers, and specialists in wildlife conservation and species protection.
The forum is considered one of the region’s leading scientific events, bringing together more than 180 participants from across the Arabian Peninsula, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen, and Kuwait, in addition to participants from Jordan and several international scientific and research institutions. Over the years, the forum has established itself as a key annual meeting point for professionals working in the fields of environmental conservation and wildlife protection across the region.
Key Scientific and Training Sessions
This year’s forum features a rich program combining scientific depth with practical training. The sessions will explore alien invasive species and their impact on local ecosystems, as well as marine bird strandings, examining causes and proposing mitigation measures.
Additionally, the program includes a specialized student training workshop aimed at building capacity in environmental and wildlife sciences, along with a dedicated scientific session on the Global IUCN Red List Assessment of Sea Snakes, organized in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These sessions reflect ongoing international efforts to safeguard threatened species.
Comprehensive Preparations to Ensure a Seamless Scientific Experience
EPAA continues to coordinate operational and scientific preparations to ensure the forum’s successful delivery, including organizing working groups, finalizing the list of speakers, and confirming session leaders.
Hosting the forum at Sharjah Safari reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to advancing environmental research, supporting species protection programs, and fostering collaboration among experts from across the region.
A Leading Scientific Platform for Biodiversity Conservation
The Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity (SICFAB) aims to strengthen research cooperation among Arabian Peninsula countries, facilitate scientific knowledge exchange, and update regional databases on threatened species. It also supports the development of scientific recommendations that contribute to long-term conservation strategies and sustainable environmental planning.
