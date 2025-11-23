403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King Hussein Business Park Showcases Startup Innovation as "Official Innovation Partner" at C8 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) concluded its participation as the Official Innovation Partner at the C8 2025 Conference and Exhibition on Cybersecurity Advancement, Innovation, and Technology. The event, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, took place at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center – Dead Sea from 18 to 20 November 2025.
As part of its participation, KHBP generated positive engagement through its dedicated lounge, which highlighted Business Park’s role in nurturing Jordan’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. The lounge served as a live model of KHBP’s mission by hosting a group of outstanding startups, offering them a strategic platform to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and technologies. It also became a central hub of interaction, attracting visitors, media representatives, investors, academic institutions, and security-sector participants, enabling connection and dialogue among all stakeholders.
In parallel with its on-ground presence, KHBP introduced the Virtual KHBP platform in collaboration with the startup Hydra, creating an immersive digital community environment that enhances the innovation ecosystem and offers financial privileges to KHBP-based startups—further cementing the Business Park’s status as Jordan’s leading hub for innovation.
Commenting on the participation, Eng. Areen Gnimat, Marketing, Communication and Leasing Manager at King Hussein Business Park, said, “In a world undergoing rapid transformation, Jordan’s vision for strengthening innovation, digital transformation, and cybersecurity remains continues to guide our path toward sustainable growth, which we proudly support and fully champion. Our participation in C8 2025 reflects this commitment by helping position the conference as a platform that links ideas with opportunities, talent with investment, and technology with sustainability. At KHBP, we will continue to foster an integrated business ecosystem, combining smart infrastructure, a dynamic entrepreneurial community, and high-value investment opportunities.”
She added, “We believe the future of the digital economy in Jordan and the region is built on collaboration, driven by innovation, and powered by the ability to transform knowledge into real, value-added impact that strengthens competitiveness and accelerates growth both regionally and globally.”
C8 2025 is the first event of its kind in Jordan, bringing together more than 300 international speakers from over 70 countries, including leaders, policymakers, and experts in cybersecurity and future technologies. The event witnessed a strong turnout from institutions and companies, drawing in more than 15,000 attendees.
It is worth noting that King Hussein Business Park continues to reinforce its position as a leading engine of economic development in Jordan by advancing a smart, knowledge-driven business environment and supporting the growth of entrepreneurial companies. Through its strategic participation in C8 2025, it reaffirms its commitment to contributing to Jordan’s digital transformation and innovation agenda, and to strengthening the country’s role as a regional hub for future technologies and cybersecurity.
As part of its participation, KHBP generated positive engagement through its dedicated lounge, which highlighted Business Park’s role in nurturing Jordan’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. The lounge served as a live model of KHBP’s mission by hosting a group of outstanding startups, offering them a strategic platform to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and technologies. It also became a central hub of interaction, attracting visitors, media representatives, investors, academic institutions, and security-sector participants, enabling connection and dialogue among all stakeholders.
In parallel with its on-ground presence, KHBP introduced the Virtual KHBP platform in collaboration with the startup Hydra, creating an immersive digital community environment that enhances the innovation ecosystem and offers financial privileges to KHBP-based startups—further cementing the Business Park’s status as Jordan’s leading hub for innovation.
Commenting on the participation, Eng. Areen Gnimat, Marketing, Communication and Leasing Manager at King Hussein Business Park, said, “In a world undergoing rapid transformation, Jordan’s vision for strengthening innovation, digital transformation, and cybersecurity remains continues to guide our path toward sustainable growth, which we proudly support and fully champion. Our participation in C8 2025 reflects this commitment by helping position the conference as a platform that links ideas with opportunities, talent with investment, and technology with sustainability. At KHBP, we will continue to foster an integrated business ecosystem, combining smart infrastructure, a dynamic entrepreneurial community, and high-value investment opportunities.”
She added, “We believe the future of the digital economy in Jordan and the region is built on collaboration, driven by innovation, and powered by the ability to transform knowledge into real, value-added impact that strengthens competitiveness and accelerates growth both regionally and globally.”
C8 2025 is the first event of its kind in Jordan, bringing together more than 300 international speakers from over 70 countries, including leaders, policymakers, and experts in cybersecurity and future technologies. The event witnessed a strong turnout from institutions and companies, drawing in more than 15,000 attendees.
It is worth noting that King Hussein Business Park continues to reinforce its position as a leading engine of economic development in Jordan by advancing a smart, knowledge-driven business environment and supporting the growth of entrepreneurial companies. Through its strategic participation in C8 2025, it reaffirms its commitment to contributing to Jordan’s digital transformation and innovation agenda, and to strengthening the country’s role as a regional hub for future technologies and cybersecurity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment