Karnataka DGP Reviews Chikkamagaluru Datta Jayanti Security Over 20,000 Devotees Expected

With the Datta Jayanti celebrations scheduled to take place in Karnataka's coffee land from November 26 to December 4, extensive security preparations are underway. In a significant development, State Director General of Police (DGP) Saleem visited Chikkamagaluru on Saturday to assess the ground situation and conduct a high-level security review. This marks the first visit by a DGP-level officer since 2005 to specifically examine arrangements for Datta Jayanti, underscoring the importance and sensitivity of this year's event in Chikkamagaluru.

Meeting Held at Chikkamagaluru SP Office

DGP Saleem chaired a detailed meeting at the District Superintendent of Police (SP) office, reviewing updates on the ongoing preparations. The district has been classified as highly sensitive for nine days, with the situation expected to be particularly critical on December 2, 3, and 4.

With Sri Ram Sene joining hands with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal this year, authorities anticipate a substantial rise in the number of devotees arriving from across the state.

Over 20,000 Devotees Expected on December 4

On December 4 alone, more than 20,000 devotees are expected to visit the Dattapeeta in Chikkamagaluru taluk. In anticipation of this large turnout, DGP Saleem held in-depth discussions and issued necessary instructions regarding security measures, deployment of police personnel, and enhanced surveillance systems.

He emphasised the importance of robust precautionary arrangements to ensure peace, safety, and the smooth conduct of the Datta Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka.