LG Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Meet In Jammu

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – File photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security meet in Jammu to review the security situation in the Union Territory following the deadly blast in Delhi on November 10.

Sources said that the meeting was attended by senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and various central security and intelligence agencies.

They said that the LG reviewed the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control, the preparedness by security forces for the winter, the law and order scenario, and the current kinetic and non-kinetic counter-terror operations in the region following the recent terror incidents.

“In view of the 'white-collar' module busting, involving doctors and the deadly blast in Delhi, security agencies provided detailed briefings on the overall security situation in the region,” sources said, as per nwws agency KNO.

Notably, in recent days, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, also held a series of district-level review meetings aimed at improving the security scenario in the region.

The DGP, during these meetings, received detailed reports from on ground officers over counter-terror operations, strengthening of intelligence mechanisms, and community policing initiatives.

It is learnt that he had placed special emphasis on improving deployment patterns and response times in sensitive areas while directing enhanced coordination at the local level.

Sources said that the Lieutenant Governor took into account these assessments and recommendations to further strengthen the security strategy for the coming months.

Earlier, Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting with police and civil administration last Saturday following the accidental blast at the Nowgam police station that killed nine people and injured other 32.

At least 15 persons were killed and many others were injured a blast ripped through an explosive laden car near Delhi's iconic Red Fort area on November 10.

Following the blast, security measures have been heightened with frisking and regular patrolling by various security agencies being intensified at vital locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations along highways, including the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama and the Qazigund gateway, to monitor vehicle movement and maintain public order.