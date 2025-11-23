Defence Forces Hold Positions In Central Pokrovsk And Liberated Railway Station And Pedagogical College Form Russian Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, providing an update on the situation in the Pokrovsk agglomeration as of 10:00 on 23 November.

Ukrainian troops are holding back the enemy and conducting search-and-strike actions to eliminate Russian forces in Pokrovsk.

Positions of the Defence Forces remain in the city centre, small-arms combat continues, and the enemy has been unable to gain a foothold.

Assault groups continue to be deployed to eliminate the enemy in the city centre, operating in coordination with other units within the responsibility zone of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the AAF.

In particular, in recent days, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment“Skala” has carried out clearance operations in the areas surrounding the railway station, the Pokrovsk Pedagogical College, and Sobornyi Square.

This made it possible to block attempts by Russian forces to concentrate their troops as they unsuccessfully tried to increase pressure on the northern part of the city. Whenever they attempt to move into the northern part of the city across the railway line, the enemy suffers maximum losses.

Overall, since the beginning of November, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 388 invaders in Pokrovsk, with another 87 wounded.

In recent days, the enemy attempted to move a tank to the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk and hide the vehicle for further use in assault operations. Operators of the SKY STRIKE Unit of the Unmanned Systems Group of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the AAF, in coordination with the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, located the enemy tank and destroyed it.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defence Forces are blocking attempts by Russian troops to cross the railway line in Pokrov k.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov