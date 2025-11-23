Water Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Cooperation, Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud met with the French Ambassador to the Kingdom, Franck Gellet, to discuss aspects of joint cooperation in the water sector and ways to enhance it.In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Water said that Abu Saud reviewed the Ministry's efforts to secure new water sources, develop existing ones, and implement planned projects, particularly those funded by the French side. He also detailed French investments in the water sector, especially Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects, and the Ministry's efforts to implement water projects that provide sustainable solutions to secure additional water quantities, including the National Water Carrier Project.He underlined that the government is exerting maximum efforts to expedite the implementation of the vital National Water Carrier Project and enhance private sector participation in the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the effective French cooperation.Gellet voiced his satisfaction with the "constructive and fruitful" cooperation between the two sides, stressing the continuation of this cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both countries.