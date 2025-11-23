403
Claims of Threats Intensify Amid Macron–Owens Legal Battle
(MENAFN) US conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has asserted that French President Emmanuel Macron’s spouse, Brigitte, is a transgender woman, has now alleged that he has sanctioned her assassination.
Owens — a widely followed YouTuber and podcast host — is presently entangled in a legal confrontation with the Macron family following the release of her series ‘Becoming Brigitte’ earlier this year.
Within the podcast, she contended that the first lady was born male and shared a blood relation with the French president.
The series also asserted that Emmanuel Macron had participated in a CIA mind-control initiative.
In retaliation, the Macrons lodged a defamation complaint, accusing Owens of disseminating “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.”
In a message posted on X on Friday, Owens claimed she had been approached by “a high-ranking employee of the French government,” who alleged that “the Macrons have executed upon and paid” for the killing of both her and French journalist Xavier Poussard.
Poussard, the former editor of Faits et Documents, had previously circulated a theory claiming that Brigitte Macron, born Trogneux, had died young and that her elder brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, subsequently underwent a sex change and assumed her identity before wedding Emmanuel Macron.
