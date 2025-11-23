403
Google gives chance to fans to try unreleased Pixel smartphones
(MENAFN) Google is allowing a select group of its most dedicated fans to try unreleased Pixel smartphones under strict confidentiality, according to reports.
The program, run through Google’s Pixel Superfans community, seeks 15 non-employees to evaluate upcoming devices, including the Pixel 11. Participants must sign stringent non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and keep prototype phones in specially designed cases to hide their appearance.
While pre-release testing is standard in the tech industry, it is unusual for a major company like Google to involve the public, even a carefully vetted group, in this process. Interested superfans must demonstrate extensive knowledge of the Pixel lineup and offer constructive suggestions.
The initiative is described as a way to “help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.” The Superfans program, previously known for perks like giveaways and exclusive events, has never before provided early access to devices, making this the most significant benefit to date.
Google aims to collect feedback to finalize features for the Pixel 11, expected to launch in August 2026, while the more affordable Pixel 10a is planned for release in spring 2026. To prevent leaks, the company has implemented measures such as unique hardware identifiers and robust legal agreements to ensure compliance.
Fans can apply to join the Superfans community, though approval may take several weeks.
