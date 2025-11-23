403
3Rd GCC Municipal Week Aims To Enhance Services -- Kuwait Municipality
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality Director General Manal Al-Asfoor affirmed that the third GCC municipal week aims to discuss ways to enhance municipal services in Gulf Cooperation Council states, with the participation of decision-makers and a group of specialists and experts.
In her opening remarks on Sunday, Al-Asfoor said the event reflects the efforts of GCC leaders to strengthen unity and reinforce ties.
She noted that GCC countries face similar challenges and share common goals to build smart, eco-friendly cities that meet the aspirations of future generations.
She expressed hope that the week would serve as a platform for launching initiatives that translate cooperation into tangible results and produce recommendations supporting sustainable development.
For his part, chairman of the scientific committee Eng. Salah Al-Rashedi said the gathering aims to present leading GCC experiences in urban planning, the urban environment, municipal legislation, and digital transformation, adding that the five-day event includes specialized workshops and panel sessions.
On the sidelines of the opening, representatives of GCC municipalities reviewed key municipal projects for 2025-2026 to highlight the latest practices and technologies in developing infrastructure and municipal services. (end)
