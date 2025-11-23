King Saud University And Huawei Strategic Partnership Unveiled At AI Education Summit 2025 To Accelerate Intelligent Transformation And Talent Cultivation In Saudi Higher Education

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November, 2025: King Saud University (KSU) hosted the AI Education Summit 2025 at KSU Dariyah Hall, a strategic gathering aimed at advancing teaching methods, learning, and research across the Kingdom and the wider region. The university, which has built its advanced campus network using Huawei's latest products, has deepened its long-standing partnership further with Huawei through the inauguration of the joint KSU–Huawei Innovation Lab, announced during the Summit.

This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to collaborative research and development in next-generation networking and ICT solutions. Serving as a co-innovation hub, the KSU-Huawei Innovation Lab will focus on applying advanced technologies to create new value in the education sector. This flagship collaboration will further see the development of scenario-based solutions for higher education, intelligent campuses, and talent cultivation, strengthening KSU's overall leadership in the education sector.

The AI Education Summit 2025 brought together over a hundred representatives from the Ministry of Education, as well as university CIOs, IT managers, partners, and educators for live demonstrations and working sessions focused on advanced teaching methods, research computing, and campus operations. Participants saw education cloud platforms, intelligent campus operations running on the 10G network, next-generation smart classroom and meeting solutions, and scientific research computing for high-performance data analytics (HPDA), alongside targeted ICT talent-development programs.

In addition to the Joint Innovation Lab Ceremony, the Summit featured the launch of the ICT Talent Training Program, aimed at nurturing advanced digital skills to rapidly upskill the national workforce, and the release of the Autonomous Network & WiFi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper, which provides strategic guidance and performance standards for deploying next-generation campus network architectures KSU–Huawei Innovation Lab will serve as a shared testbed for piloting next generation digital tools and platforms, adapting Huawei's latest technologies for education scenarios, and accelerating the adoption of intelligent solutions in higher education. Working with ecosystem partners, the Lab will co-develop solutions that address real institutional challenges, from smart networked campuses and secure cloud services to research acceleration and student success, while building competencies that could be replicated across universities.

The event underscored the importance of a robust digital foundation. Leveraging Huawei's 10G High-Quality Campus Network solution, KSU expects to achieve enhanced learning experiences, higher-impact research, and improved campus operational efficiency. The new Innovation Lab with Huawei will drive collaborative innovation with industry partners and help establish KSU as a regional benchmark for digitally transformed higher education.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with KSU to accelerate the intelligent transformation of education,” said Trevor Liu, Huawei Saudi CEO,“Together, we are creating scenario-based solutions tailored for universities and showcasing intelligent applications for a wider range of industry partners. This partnership underscores Huawei's ongoing commitment to secure, reliable, and high-quality digital infrastructure that prepares institutions to embrace future powered by intelligent applications.”

The KSU-Huawei collaboration aligns with the Human Capability Development Program as part of Saudi Vision 2030, as well as the National Strategy for Data and AI. Through this inaugural launch, Huawei aims to strengthen the Kingdom's knowledge economy by localizing advanced digital capabilities, accelerating technology adoption in education, and expanding the national talent pipeline. Through strategic public-private partnership, the initiative will help Saudi universities modernize infrastructure, enable world-class research, and contribute to a competitive, innovation-led economy.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 208,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.