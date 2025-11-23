Qatar Chamber, Portuguese Industrial Association Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed on Sunday with Portuguese Industrial Association (AIP), bilateral trade and economic relations between Qatar and Portugal and ways to further develop them, to strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries and enhance the role of the Qatari and Portuguese private sectors.

This came in a meeting between Acting Director-General of Qatar Chamber, H E. Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori, Director of Portuguese Industrial Association (AIP), Filomena Pina Pires and Director of the and Manul Campos, AIP Project Partner, Manul Campos, held at QC's headquarters.

In his remarks, Al Mansori praised the strong relations between the two countries, particularly in the commercial and economic fields. He noted that bilateral trade between Qatar and Portugal reached QAR 441 million in 2024, stressing the Chamber's commitment to deepening trade relations with Portugal and expanding partnerships between Qatari companies and their Portuguese counterparts.

For her part, Filomena affirmed the interest of Portuguese business owners in exploring available investment opportunities in Qatar and establishing partnerships with Qatari businesspersons and investors -whether in Qatar or Portugal- across various sectors including industry, trade, construction, agriculture, transport, and communications. She invited private sector companies in Qatar to visit Portugal and learn more about the opportunities available there.

She added that the visit aims to enhance cooperation and coordination with the Qatar Chamber in organizing joint business events and meetings targeting Qatari and Portuguese companies, as well as hosting trade fairs to showcase the products and services of the private sectors in both countries, pointing out that AIP is the largest business association in Portugal, functioning also as a chamber of commerce and industry.