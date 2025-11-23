Air Defense Forces Destroy 69 Out Of 98 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (Crimea). About 60 UAVs were Shahed-type.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 23, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 69 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Twenty-seven UCAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and three districts of the region over the past day, injuring 14 people including an 11-year-old girl.

