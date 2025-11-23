Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Wounded In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Shelling

Man Wounded In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Shelling


2025-11-23 05:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, from the morning of November 22 to the morning of November 23, Russian troops carried out 25 shellings of 14 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the region. In the Znob-Novhorod community, a 45-year-old man was injured due to MLRS shelling,” the report said.

It is noted that the most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS.

As a result of the shelling, non-residential premises and cars were damaged.

Read also: In Russia, drones attack power plant in Moscow region

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 21, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region more than 20 times, causing damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.

MENAFN23112025000193011044ID1110384693



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search