Man Wounded In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Shelling
“During the day, from the morning of November 22 to the morning of November 23, Russian troops carried out 25 shellings of 14 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the region. In the Znob-Novhorod community, a 45-year-old man was injured due to MLRS shelling,” the report said.
It is noted that the most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS.
As a result of the shelling, non-residential premises and cars were damaged.Read also: In Russia, drones attack power plant in Moscow region
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 21, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region more than 20 times, causing damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.
