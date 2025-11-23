Man Wounded In Sumy Region Due To Enemy Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on its Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, from the morning of November 22 to the morning of November 23, Russian troops carried out 25 shellings of 14 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the region. In the Znob-Novhorod community, a 45-year-old man was injured due to MLRS shelling,” the report said.

It is noted that the most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS.

As a result of the shelling, non-residential premises and cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 21, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region more than 20 times, causing damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure.