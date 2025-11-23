Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After The Show!

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal bagged a major TV project with Ekta Kapoor. The offer was made during Weekend Ka Vaar, where Ekta announced Tanya would start working on her show after BB19. Known for her lavish lifestyle and bold persona, Tanya's career is now set for a dramatic leap.

