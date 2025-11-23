403
Turkey emphasizes mediation efforts ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications hosted a panel on Saturday highlighting the country’s role in mediation, peacebuilding, and coordinated humanitarian responses, ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, as stated by reports.
The session, titled “Türkiye’s Humanitarian Diplomacy and Assistance in the Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts,” examined the nation’s distinctive approach to conflict resolution, mediation, and humanitarian aid during a period of escalating global crises.
Moderated by Kilic Bugra Kanat, a member of Türkiye’s Security and Foreign Policies Council, the discussion also explored growing security challenges in the digital era and the leadership gap within the international system. Panelists emphasized the critical role of humanitarian diplomacy, strategic communication, and mechanisms for peaceful conflict resolution.
Speakers included academics and experts such as Professor William Gumede, Professor Dr. Erman Akıllı, Dr. Liaqat Alli Azam, Dr. Tunc Demirtas, and Daryl Swanepoel, who shared insights on Türkiye’s efforts in fostering inclusive and effective humanitarian and peacebuilding strategies.
