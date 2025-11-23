403
Registrations Now Open for WTM Africa 2026 – Enjoy Free Access Until 13 March
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 20 November 2025 – The countdown to World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2026 has officially begun with the opening of trade visitor registration.
Taking place in the host city of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 14–16 April 2026, WTM Africa remains the premier B2B exhibition for inbound and outbound African travel and tourism markets. The three-day event connects travel professionals with new suppliers, experiences, insights and opportunities.
While registration is free until 13 March 2026, entry will cost R900 per person from 14 March until 12 April 2026, rising to R1 265 per person from 13 April 2026.
“WTM Africa is more than an exhibition – it’s three days of connection, writing business, lead generation, learning, and celebration,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “2026 is set to be our boldest programme yet, with new content tracks, power partnerships and premium networking opportunities.”
What’s New and Not-to-Miss at WTM Africa 2026:
WTM Africa is proud to present its first-ever China Ready® Workshop in partnership with China Business Intelligence Service Network (CBISN), taking place on 15 April at the WTM Africa Global Stage. Designed for tourism businesses looking to attract Chinese visitors, this expert-led session will provide powerful insights and CPD accreditation. Tickets for this session are US$99 until 13 March (US$110 thereafter), and include a copy of the "China Outbound Travel Market – Africa Report 2025" valued at US$149. Please note only 50 seats are available, so early registration is essential.
The Africa Tourism Investment Conference (ATIC) will take place on 14 April at the CTICC’s Global Stage. Presented in partnership with global investment leader JLL Africa and led by respected strategist Gillian Saunders, ATIC is a premium full-day forum designed to drive sustainable tourism development across the continent.
Back by popular demand, the Stellenbosch Experience (partnered with Visit Stellenbosch) returns on 14 April, transforming the CTICC’s main gallery into a lively tasting and networking experience inspired by the region’s signature street soirées. This forms part of the broader Wine Tourism Conference, which includes the Blaauwklippen documentary premiere on 13 April. “Stellenbosch and the Wine Routes are just minutes from Cape Town and offer an unmatched blend of wine, food, art, culture, and adventure,” says Elmarie Rabe, General Manager of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. “WTM is the perfect platform to share a taste of Stellenbosch.”
A strategic partnership between Women in Tourism (WIT) and Women in MICE (WIM) will see the launch of the 2026 Women in MICE Awards and a high-profile breakfast event on 15 April. This will be followed by a powerful WIT masterclass focused on leadership, personal branding, and visibility for women in tourism. In addition, WIT will join forces with WTM Africa’s NextGen Ready programme to present a co-created workshop targeting youth mentorship and gender equality in tourism leadership.
The 2026 edition of WTM Africa also features the return of its highly successful content tracks, developed to offer deep dives into the travel industry’s most relevant trends and themes. Delegates can look forward to sessions on artificial intelligence, wine tourism, and LGBTQ+ travel, as well new topics such as authenticity in travel and traveller psychology.
A dedicated media programme will once again spotlight storytelling and responsible journalism in the tourism industry and feature the third edition of the Africa Travel Week Media Awards. Across the expo floor, immersive formats such as the Sound Garden and Brain Box will offer creative and accessible learning environments, panel discussions, and practical workshops led by some of the most sought-after voices in the travel space.
“Whether you're a tourism board looking to attract new markets, a travel startup breaking into the global space, or a seasoned operator ready to scale, WTM Africa 2026 offers the platform – and the people – to make it happen,” says De Jager.
WTM Africa 2026 is proudly supported by partners who help elevate the event experience. Our official local airline, Lift, makes travel seamless for attendees flying into Cape Town, while Southern Sun and the President Hotel provide premium accommodation for delegates and exhibitors. We’re also proud to partner with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) as the official host of EQUAL Africa Pride – a vital conference platform promoting diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ travel across the continent.
