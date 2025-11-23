403
TOD Launches Season 2 of “Sorgu” (Beneath the Surface), the Hit Turkish Original Series
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TOD, the leading streaming platform in the MENA region, is set to premiere Season 2 of its acclaimed Turkish original production, Sorgu (Beneath the Surface), on November 20, 2025.
Produced by Karga 7 Pictures, directed by Çağatay Tosun, and written by Elif Usman Ergüden and Mehmet İlker Altınay, the series stars acclaimed actors Hazal Kaya and Çağlar Ertuğrul, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Boncuk Yılmaz, Melisa Döngel, Deniz Hamzaoğlu, Oktay Çubuk, Ezgi Tombul, Deniz Karaoğlu, Umut Kaya, Asu Lal Burnak, and Elit Andaç Çam.
Following a successful debut season that captivated audiences across Turkey and the Arab world, Sorgu returns with more secrets and cinematic twists. The new season delves into the complex themes of family, trust, and justice, offering a deeper exploration of human nature while unravelling gripping new mysteries.
Sorgu emerged as the most engaging Turkish Original on TOD following its Season 1 debut, driving exceptional viewer retention and sustained conversation. The series’ gripping narrative resonated strongly across key markets, particularly with audiences in Iraq, Egypt and Jordan. In response to this remarkable audience appetite and to preserve the momentum and immersion that defined Season 1, Season 2 will be released as a full binge-drop, allowing fans to stay fully connected to the fast-paced storyline from start to finish.
Viewers across MENA can access the series on TOD this weekend.
About “Sorgu” Season 2:
Set against a backdrop of suspense and moral dilemmas, the story picks up as time has passed and everyone’s lives have changed. Metin struggles to prove his innocence while Cihan faces a new murder case. Selim’s shocking decision shakes the family to its core, and the old investigative team reunites under new leadership to face a case that tests their loyalty and judgment.
The series will air simultaneously across Turkey and the MENA region.
