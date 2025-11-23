403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
COP30 Ends Amid Controversy Over Fossil Fuel Phase-Out
(MENAFN) The UN climate change summit, COP30, concluded on Saturday in Brazil without a definitive pledge to phase out fossil fuels, triggering immediate protests from numerous countries.
These nations warned that the summit's final draft jeopardizes the global effort to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C (2.7°F).
The draft agreement, put forward by the Brazilian presidency, notably omitted any explicit reference to the phase-out of oil, gas, and coal, reflecting strong opposition from major oil-producing countries and certain emerging economies. Instead, the document only calls on nations to intensify climate efforts on a “voluntary” basis.
This omission sparked tensions during the final plenary session. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago temporarily paused the proceedings after delegations from the EU, Colombia, Panama, and Switzerland publicly protested and raised flags signaling their objections to the text.
Once the session resumed, do Lago confirmed the approval of the texts despite the protests and criticisms over the lack of public avenues for nations to voice their concerns. “I'm sorry. I didn't see the flags,” he stated.
Over 80 countries, including influential participants like Colombia, France, and Spain, attended the two-week summit aiming to secure a clear plan for phasing out fossil fuels.
Colombia was particularly vocal in its opposition. Minister of Environment Irene Velez criticized the summit, arguing that it failed to fulfill its central mission.
These nations warned that the summit's final draft jeopardizes the global effort to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C (2.7°F).
The draft agreement, put forward by the Brazilian presidency, notably omitted any explicit reference to the phase-out of oil, gas, and coal, reflecting strong opposition from major oil-producing countries and certain emerging economies. Instead, the document only calls on nations to intensify climate efforts on a “voluntary” basis.
This omission sparked tensions during the final plenary session. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago temporarily paused the proceedings after delegations from the EU, Colombia, Panama, and Switzerland publicly protested and raised flags signaling their objections to the text.
Once the session resumed, do Lago confirmed the approval of the texts despite the protests and criticisms over the lack of public avenues for nations to voice their concerns. “I'm sorry. I didn't see the flags,” he stated.
Over 80 countries, including influential participants like Colombia, France, and Spain, attended the two-week summit aiming to secure a clear plan for phasing out fossil fuels.
Colombia was particularly vocal in its opposition. Minister of Environment Irene Velez criticized the summit, arguing that it failed to fulfill its central mission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment