403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland’s leader states any Ukraine peace draft has to be approved by Kyiv
(MENAFN) The Polish president cautioned that any peace agreement for Ukraine must be approved by Kyiv and should not enable Russia to achieve its strategic objectives, as stated by reports.
Karol Nawrocki shared on the social media platform X that proposals to end Russia’s war in Ukraine must consider that Russia is a nation that “does not honor agreements.”
“Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv,” he emphasized.
Nawrocki highlighted that Ukrainians, supported by the US and EU nations, must have the decisive voice in any peace negotiations. “Any arrangements concerning peace and security of Europe can only be made with the participation of all interested parties,” he added.
He further stressed that the cost of peace “cannot in any way” involve Russia achieving its strategic goals.
These remarks come as discussions circulate around a 28-point US-drafted peace plan intended to end the conflict. The draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, restrict its military size, and formally abandon aspirations to join NATO. President Donald Trump has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, Nov. 27 to respond.
Zelenskyy described the decision as a difficult one, involving the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Russia initiated its so-called “special military operation” in 2022 with objectives described as “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine. In addition to curbing Ukraine’s military and preventing NATO membership, Moscow seeks official recognition of the Russian language in Ukraine.
Karol Nawrocki shared on the social media platform X that proposals to end Russia’s war in Ukraine must consider that Russia is a nation that “does not honor agreements.”
“Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv,” he emphasized.
Nawrocki highlighted that Ukrainians, supported by the US and EU nations, must have the decisive voice in any peace negotiations. “Any arrangements concerning peace and security of Europe can only be made with the participation of all interested parties,” he added.
He further stressed that the cost of peace “cannot in any way” involve Russia achieving its strategic goals.
These remarks come as discussions circulate around a 28-point US-drafted peace plan intended to end the conflict. The draft reportedly calls for Ukraine to cede additional territory to Russia, restrict its military size, and formally abandon aspirations to join NATO. President Donald Trump has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday, Nov. 27 to respond.
Zelenskyy described the decision as a difficult one, involving the “loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”
Russia initiated its so-called “special military operation” in 2022 with objectives described as “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine. In addition to curbing Ukraine’s military and preventing NATO membership, Moscow seeks official recognition of the Russian language in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment